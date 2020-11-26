Analysts Set The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) PT at $54.07

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.40.

HIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift acquired 6,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.98 per share, for a total transaction of $250,960.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 227,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,178,577.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,882,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,027,752,000 after buying an additional 161,085 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,369,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,635,000 after buying an additional 424,647 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 31.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,242,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,795 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,768,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,777,000 after acquiring an additional 559,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,056,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,512,000 after acquiring an additional 230,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

HIG opened at $46.58 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.83.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

