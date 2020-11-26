Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Reaches New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $69.18 and last traded at $67.60, with a volume of 46688 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.25.

The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Anaplan from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Anaplan from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.46.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 263,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $14,803,897.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,562 shares in the company, valued at $69,925,491.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $804,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,209.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 796,896 shares of company stock valued at $47,173,766. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $665,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Anaplan by 7,677.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Anaplan during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 362.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 50,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.06 and its 200-day moving average is $52.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.11 and a beta of 2.02.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

