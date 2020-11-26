Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Reaches New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $69.18 and last traded at $67.60, with a volume of 46688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.25.
The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. FBN Securities lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.46.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 14.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 6.1% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.11 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.55.
About Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)
Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.
