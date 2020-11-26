Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Reaches New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $69.18 and last traded at $67.60, with a volume of 46688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.25.

The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. FBN Securities lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.46.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $13,342,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,799,123.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $804,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,209.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 796,896 shares of company stock valued at $47,173,766. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 14.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 6.1% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.11 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.55.

About Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.