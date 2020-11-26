Ann Mather Sells 110 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Ann Mather sold 110 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.00, for a total value of $30,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $270.55 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $280.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.54. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.04.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ANET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.45.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
