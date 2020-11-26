Ann Mather Sells 110 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Ann Mather sold 110 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.00, for a total value of $30,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $270.55 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $280.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.54. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Arista Networks by 60.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.45.

Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

