Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist upped their price target on Appian from $52.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Appian from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $174.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.00 and a beta of 0.99. Appian has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $176.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.53.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.86 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Appian will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $181,650.00. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $5,121,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,713,207.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,917 shares of company stock valued at $14,637,873. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Appian by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Appian by 250.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 15,176 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Appian by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Appian by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Appian in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

