Apple Hospitality REIT Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 521 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 798% compared to the typical daily volume of 58 put options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 150,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 295,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 370,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth about $15,150,000. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth about $3,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $16.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Compass Point assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

