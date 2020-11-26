Apple Hospitality REIT Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 521 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 798% compared to the average volume of 58 put options.

APLE opened at $13.42 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $16.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after buying an additional 53,390 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 582,110 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 105.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 598,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 307,619 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 28.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 109.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 29,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APLE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.57.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

