Appreciate Group plc (APP.L) (APP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.40 on April 6th

Appreciate Group plc (APP.L) (LON:APP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:APP opened at GBX 30.60 ($0.40) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 37.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. Appreciate Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 65 ($0.85). The firm has a market cap of $55.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82.
About Appreciate Group plc (APP.L)
