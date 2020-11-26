Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 105.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.32. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.95.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.25). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 745.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.57 per share, with a total value of $107,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $107,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 292.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 614.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

