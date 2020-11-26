Arena Minerals Inc. (AN.V) (CVE:AN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Arena Minerals Inc. (AN.V) (CVE:AN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 55000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00.

About Arena Minerals Inc. (AN.V) (CVE:AN)

Arena Minerals Inc, a copper and lithium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. It holds interest in the Atacama copper property covering an area of approximately 7,061 hectares located within the Antofagasta region ll of Chile.

