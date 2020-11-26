Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Receives $87.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.60.

ARNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $65.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.16. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $32.95 and a 1-year high of $90.19. The company has a current ratio of 23.17, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.71.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 5,727.22%. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

