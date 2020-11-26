Argus Upgrades Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) to Buy

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HWM. ValuEngine raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Melius raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $34.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.72.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

