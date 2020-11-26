Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells $30,030.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Ann Mather sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.00, for a total value of $30,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Arista Networks stock opened at $270.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.54. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $280.35.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,386,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter worth $58,841,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 871,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,397,000 after buying an additional 262,329 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 343.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 314,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,059,000 after acquiring an additional 243,635 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 2,378.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,876,000 after acquiring an additional 202,293 shares during the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

