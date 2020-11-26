Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells $22,932.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) insider John F. Mccool sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.00, for a total transaction of $22,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ANET stock opened at $270.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.16 and a 200 day moving average of $224.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.04. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $280.35.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,386,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,841,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 871,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,397,000 after acquiring an additional 262,329 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 343.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 314,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,059,000 after acquiring an additional 243,635 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 2,378.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,876,000 after acquiring an additional 202,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.45.

Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

