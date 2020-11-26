Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.61 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.26 EPS.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.46.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $57.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.08 and a beta of 1.74. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.82). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 19.75%.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $1,353,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,055,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $5,821,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,666 shares of company stock worth $9,230,236. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.