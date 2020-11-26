Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.34). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.42) EPS.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.82). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 19.75%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.46.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $57.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -228.08 and a beta of 1.74. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $73.72.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $1,353,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,055,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $5,821,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,666 shares of company stock worth $9,230,236. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,719,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $419,779,000 after purchasing an additional 90,837 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 266,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after purchasing an additional 133,347 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,199,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.