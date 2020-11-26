Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($1.81) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 24th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.81) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AVIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $33.80 on Thursday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.65.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

