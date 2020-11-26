AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AUDC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AudioCodes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AudioCodes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on AudioCodes in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on AudioCodes in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sidoti upgraded AudioCodes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AudioCodes currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.86.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $27.85 on Monday. AudioCodes has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $44.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $901.37 million, a P/E ratio of 92.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 4.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 1,334.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 251.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.