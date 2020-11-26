Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.91-3.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75-3.765 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.75 billion.Autodesk also updated its Q4 2021
After-Hours guidance to 1.04-1.10 EPS.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $254.20.
Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $271.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.25 and a 200-day moving average of $234.02. The stock has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 166.41, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.42. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $282.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.
In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $2,023,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
See Also: NASDAQ
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.