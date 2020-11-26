Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.91-3.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75-3.765 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.75 billion.Autodesk also updated its Q4 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.04-1.10 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $254.20.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $271.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.25 and a 200-day moving average of $234.02. The stock has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 166.41, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.42. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $282.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $2,023,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

