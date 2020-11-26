Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (XLY.V) (CVE:XLY) Shares Gap Down to $0.36

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (XLY.V) (CVE:XLY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.36, but opened at $0.28. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (XLY.V) shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 1,273,778 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (XLY.V) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$0.40 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (XLY.V) alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.66. The firm has a market cap of $193.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (XLY.V) (CVE:XLY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (XLY.V) (CVE:XLY)

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (XLY.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (XLY.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.