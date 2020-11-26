Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AZUL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Azul from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered Azul from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Azul from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bradesco Corretora lowered Azul from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Azul from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Shares of AZUL stock opened at $20.40 on Monday. Azul has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.68. Azul had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 118.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Azul will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Azul by 46.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,529,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after acquiring an additional 482,864 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Azul by 365.8% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 936,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 735,673 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Azul by 7.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 769,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,123,000 after acquiring an additional 55,905 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Azul by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 529,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after buying an additional 124,100 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Azul by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after buying an additional 146,354 shares during the period. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

