B. Riley Comments on WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley analyst M. Smyth expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WHF. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ WHF opened at $13.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $281.95 million, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.38. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 93.42%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 15.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 53,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 14.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

