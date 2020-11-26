B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.96.

NYSE:SAR opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.62.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.48. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 67.27%. The business had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 26.2% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 6.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $343,000. Institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

