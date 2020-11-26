B. Riley Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. National Securities assumed coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $13.78. The company has a market cap of $230.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 21.85%. Analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 61.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

