B. Riley Weighs in on Teck Resources Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.88. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TECK. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Teck Resources stock opened at $15.56 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $17.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,967,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,745,000 after purchasing an additional 816,155 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 13.5% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,441,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,582,000 after buying an additional 886,529 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Teck Resources by 4.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,219,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,634,000 after buying an additional 242,240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Teck Resources by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,740,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,281,000 after acquiring an additional 757,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,370,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,896,000 after acquiring an additional 86,590 shares in the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0382 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.76%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.