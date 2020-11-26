Baader Bank Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) a €32.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €30.50 ($35.88).

ETR:DUE opened at €30.66 ($36.07) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €27.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of €24.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.61. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a 1 year high of €32.90 ($38.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.18.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

