Baader Bank Reiterates €123.00 Price Target for Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH)

Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €96.50 ($113.53).

Get Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) alerts:

Shares of WCH opened at €101.30 ($119.18) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €89.23 and a 200-day moving average of €75.71. Wacker Chemie AG has a one year low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a one year high of €96.04 ($112.99). The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion and a PE ratio of -8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.