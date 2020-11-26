BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BAESY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BAE Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised BAE Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BAE Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $27.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.53. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 78.3% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,287,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,245,000 after buying an additional 565,281 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 2.1% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

