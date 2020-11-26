BAE Systems plc (BA.L) (LON:BA) Price Target Raised to GBX 630

BAE Systems plc (BA.L) (LON:BA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 630 ($8.23) in a research report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BAE Systems plc (BA.L) from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 615 ($8.04) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.82) target price on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.71) target price on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 621.82 ($8.12).

BAE Systems plc (BA.L) stock opened at GBX 493.20 ($6.44) on Monday. BAE Systems plc has a twelve month low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 672.80 ($8.79). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 493.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 501.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05.

In related news, insider Nick Anderson purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.05) per share, with a total value of £42,133 ($55,047.03). Insiders have acquired 9,192 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,582 in the last three months.

BAE Systems plc (BA.L) Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

