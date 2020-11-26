Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Plc (BGEU.L) (LON:BGEU) Announces GBX 3.50 Dividend

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Plc (BGEU.L) (LON:BGEU) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BGEU opened at GBX 1,337.32 ($17.47) on Thursday. Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Plc has a one year low of GBX 594 ($7.76) and a one year high of GBX 1,420 ($18.55).

