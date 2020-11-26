Bally’s (BALY) & The Competition Financial Review

Bally’s (NYSE: BALY) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Bally’s to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bally’s and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bally’s $523.58 million $55.13 million 26.25 Bally’s Competitors $3.24 billion $308.62 million 34.66

Bally’s’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bally’s. Bally’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Bally’s has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bally’s’ competitors have a beta of 1.62, suggesting that their average share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of Bally’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.7% of Bally’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bally’s and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bally’s -3.21% -1.12% -0.16% Bally’s Competitors -9.74% -18.54% -1.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bally’s and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bally’s 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bally’s Competitors 735 2591 3191 130 2.41

Bally’s currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.24%. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential downside of 11.28%. Given Bally’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bally’s is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Bally’s beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado. As of September 30, 2020, it owned and operated nine casinos that comprise 10,359 slot machines, 300 gaming tables, 54 stadium gaming positions, 49 dining establishments, 26 bars, 1,290 hotel rooms, and 4 entertainment venues, as well as a horse racetrack. The company was formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Bally's Corporation in November 2020. Bally's Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

