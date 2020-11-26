Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Rating Increased to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BMA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Banco Macro from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Macro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

BMA opened at $16.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. Banco Macro has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $39.10.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.08 million. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 27.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Macro will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Banco Macro by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 14,108 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter worth $3,130,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 154,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 62,369 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 1,328.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 98,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 709.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 52,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 46,048 shares during the last quarter. 12.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

