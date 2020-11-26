Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $19.99 on Monday. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $25.84.

In other news, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $561,824.64. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 70,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,166.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,467,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $160,946,956.00. Insiders have sold a total of 9,795,357 shares of company stock worth $166,634,910 in the last ninety days.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

