Barclays Analysts Give HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) a €62.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HFG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €54.29 ($63.87).

HFG opened at €46.30 ($54.47) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is €44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion and a PE ratio of 29.39. HelloFresh SE has a twelve month low of €16.14 ($18.99) and a twelve month high of €56.40 ($66.35).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

