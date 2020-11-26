Barclays Boosts Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $117.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $92.00 to $117.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HLT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.00.

HLT opened at $106.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.82 and a 200-day moving average of $84.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.64, a PEG ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $116.73.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.30 million. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $3,840,180.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,850.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $32,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 49.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

