Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Earns Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BCS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BCS upgraded shares of Barclays from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Investec lowered shares of Barclays from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Barclays to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

NYSE:BCS opened at $7.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.50. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 3.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barclays will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Barclays during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Barclays during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Optas LLC bought a new stake in Barclays during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

