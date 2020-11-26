Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

BMWYY has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMWYY opened at $29.95 on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.09.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.