BeatzCoin Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One BeatzCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $579,371.07 and $90.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded up 67.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000715 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001522 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000063 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BTZC is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,197,230,556 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

