BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BellRing Brands in a research report issued on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BellRing Brands’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BRBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.18.

BRBR opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $828.78 million and a PE ratio of 35.03. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $24.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

