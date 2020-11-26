Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to Issue $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the technology retailer on Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

Best Buy has raised its dividend payment by 78.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Best Buy has a payout ratio of 36.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Best Buy to earn $7.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $113.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.05 and a 200-day moving average of $100.20. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.71.

In other Best Buy news, insider Matthew M. Furman sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $611,390.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 693,870 shares of company stock valued at $80,394,411 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.