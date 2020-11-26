BidaskClub Lowers Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

BCYC has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $19.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $350.38 million, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of -0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average is $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $21.68.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 9,781 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $196,304.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,983.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $3,277,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

