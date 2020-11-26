BidaskClub Lowers CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of CareDx from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CareDx from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.43.

Get CareDx alerts:

CDNA stock opened at $56.08 on Monday. CareDx has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $62.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.70 and its 200 day moving average is $38.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.91 and a beta of 0.76.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sasha King sold 40,775 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $2,064,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 427,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,872,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,341 shares of company stock valued at $5,543,898. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. FMR LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 103,752.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 608,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,563,000 after acquiring an additional 607,987 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,523,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,859,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,539,000 after acquiring an additional 583,725 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,715,000 after acquiring an additional 557,275 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CareDx by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,625,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,561,000 after acquiring an additional 347,511 shares during the period.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.