BidaskClub Lowers Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HELE. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Helen of Troy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $214.20.
Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $207.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $217.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.54.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Helen of Troy Company Profile
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.
Read More: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.