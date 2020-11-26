BidaskClub Lowers Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HELE. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Helen of Troy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $214.20.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $207.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $217.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.54.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $530.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.89 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

