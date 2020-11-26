BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BNTX. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a buy rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.70.

Shares of BNTX opened at $104.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.92 and its 200 day moving average is $71.62. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion and a PE ratio of -52.48.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.51). BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. The business had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.53 million. The business’s revenue was up 135.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 933.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,331 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $642,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $1,496,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

