BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BNTX. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a buy rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.70.
Shares of BNTX opened at $104.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.92 and its 200 day moving average is $71.62. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion and a PE ratio of -52.48.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 933.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,331 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $642,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $1,496,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.64% of the company’s stock.
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.
