Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) in a report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 73.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

BDTX stock opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.63. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $46.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 15,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $531,494.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 18,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $616,684.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,657.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,220,901 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDTX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $244,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 49.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,022 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 94.6% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 42,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 20,846 shares in the last quarter. Amia Capital LLP boosted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 55.3% in the third quarter. Amia Capital LLP now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 123.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

