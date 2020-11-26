Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Sells $32,680.00 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $32,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,474. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Swaminathan Venkataraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 21st, Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 5,068 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $85,851.92.

On Monday, October 19th, Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,932 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $93,658.68.

Shares of BE stock opened at $27.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average is $13.83. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 3.18.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,129,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 30.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,768,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,481,000 after buying an additional 641,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 135.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 28,333 shares during the last quarter. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BE shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

