Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 24th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.46. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

PEBO has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

PEBO opened at $26.47 on Thursday. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $39.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.56.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $52.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.88 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 83.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 247.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 517.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 58.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director David L. Mead sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.78%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

