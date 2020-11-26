Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) Price Target Raised to C$45.50

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$45.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$44.50 to C$46.25 in a report on Monday. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$43.25.

Shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) stock opened at C$40.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion and a PE ratio of 1,293.87. Boralex Inc. has a twelve month low of C$17.91 and a twelve month high of C$43.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.24.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

