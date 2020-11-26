Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

Get Brainsway alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Brainsway in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Brainsway in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Brainsway from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of BWAY stock opened at $6.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.47. Brainsway has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.71 million, a PE ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Brainsway had a negative net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 33.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brainsway will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWAY. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brainsway by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 417,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Brainsway by 78.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Brainsway during the third quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brainsway (BWAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brainsway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainsway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.