Brett Sandercock Sells 5,000 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,281,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brett Sandercock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 15th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.72, for a total value of $441,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.49, for a total value of $438,725.00.

NYSE:RMD opened at $206.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.74 and its 200 day moving average is $181.71. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $224.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.53.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in ResMed by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in ResMed by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RMD. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

